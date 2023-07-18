From 'very quiet' newcomer to Tampines GRC MP: Cheng Li Hui's career before resigning over affair

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jul 17), People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Cheng Li Hui and Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin both resigned from parliament and the PAP after it was revealed the pair had been having an affair.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Mr Tan and Ms Cheng had continued with their "inappropriate relationship" despite being told to stop.

Mr Lee said he was alerted to their relationship in 2020. The pair were spoken to and counselled, most recently in February, but went on with the affair.

Mr Tan, 54, is married with two children. Ms Cheng, 47, is not married.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli will step in to take care of residents in Ms Cheng's Tampines East ward.

The profiles of Mr Tan and Ms Cheng have been removed from the PAP's website. Their Facebook pages were also no longer available online on Monday.

CNA looks at Ms Cheng's personal, professional and political background.

1. POLITICS HER "NEXT PHASE"

The third of five siblings, Ms Cheng has a Bachelor of Arts from the National University of Singapore, and a Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University.

Prior to becoming an MP in Tampines Group Representation Constituency, Ms Cheng had over a decade of grassroots experience. She started volunteering in Bukit Panjang 20 years ago, helping out with the PAP's Meet-the-People sessions there.

"I had benefitted from the system and I wanted to contribute back to the community," she said at a rally ahead of the 2015 General Election.