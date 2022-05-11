Cherry Discotheque says club manager kicked in head, hit with queue pole after group denied re-entry

SINGAPORE: Patrons who were denied re-entry to Cherry Discotheque "due to their behaviour" started acting violently and started a fight, the club said on Wednesday (May 11).

A club manager was also hit with a queue pole and kicked in the head during the altercation.

Responding to queries from the media, Cherry Discotheque said a group of patrons had exited the club at about 1.30am on Saturday to smoke.

They were then asked to queue to be readmitted, as the premises were at maximum capacity.

"After approximately waiting in queue for about 10 minutes, the group began raising their voices at our staff who were helping to man the queue and facilitate re-entry," the club said.

The club added that the group claimed they deserved priority as they had booked a sofa - one of the more premium tables at the nightspot.

After being told that all guests were "treated equally" and they would have to wait until there was sufficient space, the group then began verbally abusing the club's staff.

"We explained the situation to them but the group continued to shout at our staff aggressively and demanded for the managers to come forward," said a Cherry Discotheque spokesperson.

As patrons waiting to reenter the club "started to look frightened", one of the managers then decided to refuse entry to the group because of their behaviour, the nightspot said.

"Our staff informed the person whom the reservation was under that we were unable to re-admit them given their behaviour towards our staff," Cherry Discotheque said.

"We invited him back into the club to claim the belongings of his group of friends, and refunded them for their unconsumed beverages."