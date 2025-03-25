Law Society president asks vice-president to resign after comments on rape case draw condemnation

SINGAPORE: Lawyer Chia Boon Teck has been asked by the president of the Law Society of Singapore to resign as its vice-president and as a council member after his comments on a recent rape case sparked condemnation.

"The comments and views in Mr Chia Boon Teck's LinkedIn post are unacceptable," Law Society president Lisa Sam said in a statement on Tuesday (Mar 25).

"The victim's morality should not have been questioned in this manner. Such comments and views are also inimical for a person in a position of leadership to espouse."

Mr Chia had posted on LinkedIn about the case of former Wah!Banana actor Lev Panfilov, who was convicted last Friday of rape, sexual assault by penetration and molest, all involving the same female victim.

In his post, Mr Chia appeared to question the victim’s actions during the offences.

His comments were widely seen as victim-shaming, drawing sharp criticism from members of the legal fraternity, advocacy group AWARE, as well as Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam.

Mr Chia is the co-managing director of law firm Chia Wong Chambers. According to his profile on his firm's website, he has been the vice-president of the Law Society since August 2023 and was its treasurer prior to that.

The Law Society represents lawyers and maintains standards of the profession in Singapore. Ms Sam was re-elected president of the society in November 2024. She is the managing partner of Lisa Sam and Company, which she started in 2004.

In a statement on Monday, the Law Society said that Mr Chia's comments "were not made on behalf of, and do not represent the views of the Law Society".