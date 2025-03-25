Law Society vice-president Chia Boon Teck resigns after backlash over comments about rape victim

SINGAPORE: Lawyer Chia Boon Teck has resigned as vice-president and council member of the Law Society of Singapore after his comments on a rape case sparked online backlash.

"Mr Chia Boon Teck has resigned from council this morning, and the president has accepted his resignation. His resignation takes effect immediately," the Law Society said in a statement on Tuesday (Mar 25).

"We thank Mr Chia for his service and contributions during his tenure on council and wish him well in his future endeavours."

His resignation came shortly after Law Society president Lisa Sam asked him to step aside, saying his comments and views on the rape victim were unacceptable.

"The victim's morality should not have been questioned in this manner. Such comments and views are also inimical for a person in a position of leadership to espouse," she said on Tuesday.

Mr Chia was heavily criticised after his LinkedIn comments over the weekend about the case of former Wah!Banana actor Lev Panfilov, who was convicted last Friday of rape, sexual assault by penetration and molest.

Mr Chia appeared to question the victim’s actions and made comments that were seen as victim-sharing.

"People who indulge in one night stands may wanna take note to protect themselves from attack, or accusations of attack," Mr Chia said in his LinkedIn post.

Citing the victim's age and her occupation as an actress and model, he said: "So not exactly a babe in the woods?"

He also noted how the victim had "hoped to get some advice on scriptwriting from (Panfilov)" and commented: "At that late hour on the bed of a Russian man she just met in Tinder?"