Malaysia values relationship with Singapore, hopes to resolve chicken export situation 'quickly', says Khairy

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Thursday (Jun 2) that his country values its ties with Singapore and hopes to resolve the situation involving a chicken export ban “quickly”.

Facing reporters during a four-day visit to Singapore, Mr Khairy said: “We value our bilateral relationship with Singapore. This is not an easy decision for us to make,” referring to Malaysia's decision to temporarily stop chicken exports as it grapples with a supply shortage that has led to rising poultry prices.

Singapore imports a third of its chicken from Malaysia, almost all of which is brought in as live poultry to be slaughtered and chilled locally.

Mr Khairy added that he hopes the situation will be “temporary in nature” until supply and cost issues stabilise.

“Once these things resolve itself, and we hope that it can be resolved very quickly, then of course we hope to resume exports of poultry including to Singapore,” he said.

Explaining that Malaysia was in a “very difficult situation” due to supply chain problems involving chicken feed, Mr Khairy also cited "climate change issues" for affecting the time taken for chickens to grow.

“All of these factors have coalesced to create a situation where there was a shortage and high price(s) in Malaysia,” he said.

“Countries obviously will look to (secure) their own food requirements. We (are) also well aware that we have (a) responsibility as exporters to our neighbours including Singapore.”

He told reporters that the situation is “already improving” as Malaysia is looking into affordable substitutes for chicken feed and is also working closely with poultry producers to ensure they can increase production.