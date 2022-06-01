Business as usual at food stalls on first day of Malaysia chicken export ban but clock is ticking, say hawkers

SINGAPORE: Hungry diners continued to throng Mr Ong Eng Koon's popular chicken rice stall at Pek Kio Market and Food Centre on Wednesday (Jun 1), the first day of a ban on Malaysian chicken exports.

But like several other food businesses that CNA spoke too, there is uncertainty over supply and cost issues.

Mr Ong said he received his usual supply of fresh chicken but is unsure when this will end. At the same hawker centre, another chicken rice seller, Mr Patrick Ng, said he expects to continue getting fresh chicken for two more weeks.

Monga Taiwanese Fried Chicken, a fried chicken chain in Singapore, has locked down a supply of fresh poultry for 10 days, the duration given by suppliers to Mr Lem Cheong, director of operations at Baoshi F&B Management, the parent company of Monga.

On May 23, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced he would halt the export of up to 3.6 million chickens per month from Jun 1 to address a domestic supply shortage.

FRESH AND FRESH-FROZEN CHICKEN

For one Singapore importer, it went right down to the wire. Mr Ma Chin Chew, chief executive of Hup Heng Poultry Industries, said his firm imported one last batch of fresh chicken - at 11.59pm on Tuesday night - just before the ban kicked in.