Chicken rice run: Customers dig in as Malaysia export ban looms

SINGAPORE: The domino effect of Malaysia's impending chicken export ban has sent members of the public rushing for a taste of some of Singapore's more iconic dishes.

Long queues were observed at hawker stalls that CNA visited on Tuesday (May 31), a day before the export ban kicks in.

Lines were seen at several popular outlets at Maxwell Food Centre and Chinatown Complex such as Tian Tian Chicken Rice Store and Hawker Chan.

Business was also brisk at Chiew Kee Noodle House along Upper Cross Street.