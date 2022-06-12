Stallholders, industry tenants to get help if disruption to chicken supply is 'prolonged and extensive': Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: If disruptions to the supply of chickens persist, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will extend assistance to stallholders and industry tenants where needed, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Saturday (Jun 11).

She noted that the Government has been working closely with industry partners and trade associations to quickly ramp up alternative supplies of chicken since Malaysia imposed its export ban on Jun 1.

"The past three weeks have been a hectic time for many of us," Ms Fu said at the Meat Traders Association's 20th-anniversary dinner, adding that the association has worked with authorities to help hawkers and wet market stallholders switch to frozen or thawed frozen chicken.

"Such actions demonstrate our agility and nimbleness in responding to disruptions," she said.

"But in the event of prolonged and extensive disruption to supplies, as we have experienced when COVID-19 disrupted Jurong Fishery Port’s operations ... NEA and SFA will extend assistance to stallholders and industry tenants where needed."