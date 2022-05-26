Getting to know Singapore's Chief of Army by jumping out of a plane with him

SINGAPORE: As the Chief of Army for the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Brigadier-General (BG) David Neo is familiar with tough standards, applying a similar exacting philosophy to his life.

The 44-year-old firmly believes in living life to its fullest – and part of this includes seizing the chance to do a freefall jump from 10,000 feet on Wednesday (May 25) from the C-130 aircraft.

Having clocked around 200 jumps since he was 18 years old, he appeared to be an expert at staying calm amid chaos.

He rattled off tips for first-time skydivers like myself and another reporter, who were given the opportunity to do a tandem jump at the same time.

“Don’t take yourself too seriously. Take the time to smell the roses, and enjoy the experience,” he said before we boarded the plane. “Don’t get caught up in the technicalities.”

Throwing in an analogy, he likened jumping out of a plane to having a big fan blow beneath you, allowing the wind to carry you. It’s unlike, say, leaping off a cliff such as in bungee jumping, where the drop could feel more severe.

“It’s about an orientation of the mind and how you frame things,” he said.

Almost anyone else saying the same might be treated with scepticism. After all, it’s easy to dish out such advice when jumping out of a plane has become second nature.

But listening to BG Neo – or David, as he told me to call him – relay his hard-won life lessons from 26 years of skydiving felt reassuring.