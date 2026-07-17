Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to retire after 14 years, Justice Sushil Nair named successor

SINGAPORE: Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon will retire on Feb 26, 2027, after more than 14 years of service in the role, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday (Jul 17).

The 64-year-old will be succeeded by Justice Sushil Sukumaran Nair, Justice of the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court, who will be the fifth Chief Justice of Singapore. Justice Nair is 62.

"Since his appointment as Chief Justice on Nov 6, 2012, Chief Justice Menon has led the Singapore Judiciary through a period of significant transformation," said PMO.

"The Judiciary strengthened its institutional foundations, modernised the administration of justice, improved access to justice, and reinforced public confidence in the rule of law."

Chief Justice Menon, who took office when he was 50, oversaw major reforms to strengthen the Courts’ capabilities, including its digital transformation and the establishment of the Appellate Division of the High Court to enable appeals to be heard and resolved more efficiently, said PMO.

"He also played a key role in developing the Singapore International Commercial Court and its International Committee, strengthening Singapore's position as a trusted centre for international dispute resolution."

Under his leadership, the Family Justice Courts and the Youth Courts also "embraced a therapeutic justice approach, transforming the way family and youth cases are heard and resolved", said PMO.

"By bringing together judges and counsellors in multidisciplinary teams, the Courts have been better able to address the underlying causes of conflict, while delivering fair and effective outcomes."

PMO added that throughout Chief Justice Menon’s tenure, he has placed strong emphasis on judicial excellence, integrity and continuous learning, including establishing the Singapore Judicial College as the cornerstone of judicial education to strengthen professional development across the Judiciary.

"Chief Justice Menon has served Singapore with distinction over the past 14 years. Under his leadership, our Judiciary has earned the confidence of Singaporeans and the respect of the international legal community. I thank him for his exceptional service," said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"I am confident that Justice Sushil Nair will build on these strong foundations and continue to uphold the excellence, integrity and independence of our Judiciary."