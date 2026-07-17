Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to retire after 14 years, Justice Sushil Nair named successor
Court of Appeal judge Sushil Sukumaran Nair will become Singapore's fifth Chief Justice on Feb 26, 2027.
SINGAPORE: Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon will retire on Feb 26, 2027, after more than 14 years of service in the role, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday (Jul 17).
The 64-year-old will be succeeded by Justice Sushil Sukumaran Nair, Justice of the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court, who will be the fifth Chief Justice of Singapore. Justice Nair is 62.
"Since his appointment as Chief Justice on Nov 6, 2012, Chief Justice Menon has led the Singapore Judiciary through a period of significant transformation," said PMO.
"The Judiciary strengthened its institutional foundations, modernised the administration of justice, improved access to justice, and reinforced public confidence in the rule of law."
Chief Justice Menon, who took office when he was 50, oversaw major reforms to strengthen the Courts’ capabilities, including its digital transformation and the establishment of the Appellate Division of the High Court to enable appeals to be heard and resolved more efficiently, said PMO.
"He also played a key role in developing the Singapore International Commercial Court and its International Committee, strengthening Singapore's position as a trusted centre for international dispute resolution."
Under his leadership, the Family Justice Courts and the Youth Courts also "embraced a therapeutic justice approach, transforming the way family and youth cases are heard and resolved", said PMO.
"By bringing together judges and counsellors in multidisciplinary teams, the Courts have been better able to address the underlying causes of conflict, while delivering fair and effective outcomes."
PMO added that throughout Chief Justice Menon’s tenure, he has placed strong emphasis on judicial excellence, integrity and continuous learning, including establishing the Singapore Judicial College as the cornerstone of judicial education to strengthen professional development across the Judiciary.
"Chief Justice Menon has served Singapore with distinction over the past 14 years. Under his leadership, our Judiciary has earned the confidence of Singaporeans and the respect of the international legal community. I thank him for his exceptional service," said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
"I am confident that Justice Sushil Nair will build on these strong foundations and continue to uphold the excellence, integrity and independence of our Judiciary."
Justice Nair joined the Bench as Judicial Commissioner on Apr 1, 2025 and was subsequently appointed as a High Court Judge. On Jun 15, he was appointed as a Justice of the Court of Appeal.
Before joining the judiciary, he had a distinguished 35-year legal career, serving as deputy chief executive officer of Drew & Napier LLC, and head of its corporate restructuring and workouts practice group. He is widely recognised as a leading authority on complex commercial and cross-border cases in the Asia-Pacific.
Beyond legal practice, Justice Nair also made significant contributions in public service.
He received the Friends of Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth (MCCY) Award in 2022 for his role in the team that negotiated the takeover of the Singapore Sports Hub by Sport Singapore.
In 2023, he was awarded Singapore’s Public Service Star (COVID-19) for his contributions to the conceptualisation of Singapore's COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill, which provided critical relief to businesses and individuals impacted by the pandemic.
Commenting on his retirement, Chief Justice Menon said: "It has been a peerless privilege for me to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Singapore Judiciary for almost a decade and a half."
The role was a "calling to serve", he said, adding that he was deeply grateful to the government for giving him the opportunity to take on the role in 2012.
He also thanked various stakeholders for their support, including judges, international judges, judicial service officers, court administrators and other staff.
"The commitment of each of them to the mission of delivering justice has inspired and sustained me. It has been a privilege for me to serve with them."
In addition, he said that the Attorney-General's Chambers and the Bar had been "close and invaluable collaborators in the project to develop our judicial and legal system into what it has become today".
"When I took office in 2012, I pledged to work towards handing over to my successor an institution that would be stronger than the one I inherited. This has always been, and must continue to be, the way in the Singapore Public Service," said Chief Justice Menon.
"I have given it my best. The time is coming when I will pass this responsibility on, and I know that my successor, Justice Sushil Nair, will similarly work to further strengthen and nurture this cherished national institution. I wish him all the very best and look forward to working closely with him in the coming months to ensure a successful transition."
Justice Nair said he was "deeply honoured by the President's appointment and profoundly conscious of the responsibilities that come with the office of Chief Justice".
"I would like to express my deepest appreciation to Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon for his exceptional leadership and distinguished service to Singapore.
"Under his stewardship, the Judiciary continues to strengthen public confidence in the administration of justice and develop a principled, coherent body of Singapore law which is internationally recognised and cited in other jurisdictions."
Justice Nair added: "By embracing innovation while remaining faithful to enduring legal principles, he has elevated Singapore’s reputation for judicial excellence and deepened our engagement with both the legal profession and the wider community. It is a privilege to build upon these strong foundations.
"Together with my colleagues on the Bench and across the Judiciary, I will strive to uphold the independence and integrity of our courts, safeguard the rule of law, and ensure that justice continues to be administered impartially, fairly and effectively in service of the people of Singapore."