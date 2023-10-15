Singapore's Chief Rabbi, Mufti reaffirm solidarity between communities amid 'senseless' Israel-Hamas war

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Chief Rabbi and Mufti have exchanged letters reaffirming the solidarity between the country's Jewish and Muslim communities amid the Israel-Hamas war.

In a letter to Chief Rabbi Mordechai Abergel on Friday (Oct 13), Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir wrote: "We read with deep sadness, worry and grief, the escalation of conflict and violence affecting Jews and Muslims in Israel and Palestine.

"We fear for, and mourn the loss of innocent lives; young children, mothers, the elderly and vulnerable, who are trapped and victimised in this conflict.

"There is no place and no justification for any form of violence and brutality on civilians by anyone, including those by Hamas, or in any retaliatory response. The right of civilians to live peacefully must be protected at all times."

While he noted that the conflict in the region has a long and complex history, Dr Nazirudin said that both Jewish and Islamic scriptures emphasise the human need for mercy and compassion.

He added that it was this quality that ensures each community has the basic right to practise their beliefs and to live peacefully in this world.

"If these fundamental rights are under threat, it will almost certainly unleash enmity and conflict," Dr Nazirudin said.

"And the greatest victim and loss in wars and conflicts is humanity itself, when it loses its character of care, concern and compassion for the well-being of others."