Child Protective Service cannot exercise its powers based on school absence alone: MSF

SINGAPORE: A student’s absence from school alone is not “sufficient grounds” for the Child Protective Service (CPS) to invoke its powers under the Children and Young Persons Act, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in Parliament.

Responding to several questions on Monday (Mar 20), Mr Eric Chua, senior parliamentary secretary at MSF, said this is because non-attendance could be due to "many other reasons".

Members of Parliament raised questions about procedures for investigating cases of suspected child abuse following reports of an 11-year-old girl being assaulted and abused until she died in November 2020.

The girl did not attend school between Aug 26, 2020 and Oct 28, 2020 as her mother and stepfather were afraid that the school would find out about the abuse.