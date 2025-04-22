What drives some parents to abuse their children – and sometimes fatally?

Then there are parents who struggle to balance work and family responsibilities, leading to increased tension at home especially when financial pressures or personal mental health challenges are thrown into the mix.

Dr Vivien Yang, principal psychologist at Bloom Child Psychology, said lower-income families in particular have difficulty finding this balance.

“When there are space constraints and financial constraints, stress levels will be higher and depression and anger management becomes a problem.”

Experts also pointed to substance abuse as a possible contributing factor to child abuse.

“Some substances, like alcohol and stimulants, seem to particularly exacerbate violence. I’ve seen parents who, after drinking, go from irritable to explosive in a matter of minutes,” said senior addictions therapist Tom Maniatis from Promises Healthcare.

“Stimulants, especially when used heavily, can trigger paranoia or sudden bursts of aggression."

When under the influence, awareness of a child’s condition may also be clouded and the parent may not be able to register the severity of their actions, experts said.

They also may not remember the abuse they caused.

“So intoxication not only fuels abuse, it also muddies a person’s ability to confront what they’ve done. Even when not actively high, someone with an addiction might use denial as a coping mechanism,” Mr Maniatis said.

WHAT MAKES THEM KEEP GOING?

Psychologists and psychiatrists told CNA that abuse rarely begins with physical violence, and often starts with verbal and emotional mistreatment instead.

But this can gradually escalate if parents cannot regulate their emotions or do not seek help.

“A slap becomes a routine punishment. Neglect turns to abandonment. The parent normalises each step because there are no checks, internally or externally,” said Mr Maniatis.

Asked how parents are then able to continue physically abusing their children in the face of visible injuries, Dr Chow said that by this point, they would have no mental capacity to make any form of logical decisions.

“It’s like a car going at 300 kmh and you just can’t stop it. It’s past the threshold,” she said.

“In that moment ... it’s hard for the person to walk away, especially if they don’t have healthy resources to stop this.

"They will think ‘I’m the boss. I can do whatever I want and I have no rules because this is my child'."