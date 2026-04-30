82 agencies designated to manage child abuse cases from May 1

SINGAPORE: More than 80 agencies will be designated to manage child protection cases from Friday (May 1) to ensure that such cases are handled by those with specialised expertise and dedicated resources, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

These selected agencies, known as Child Protection Case Management (CPCM) agencies, will take the lead on child protection matters and handle all related case management tasks, MSF said on Thursday.

A Triage Assessment Panel (TAP) will also be established on May 1 as an appeals mechanism for cases where agencies have differing views on risk assessments and on the agency to undertake case management.

These moves come after the findings and recommendations of a review panel that looked into the fatal abuse case of four-year-old Megan Khung.

The panel’s report, released in October 2025, identified multiple lapses among agencies that handled the case.

These included officers who did not follow protocols, the mischaracterisation of Megan’s injuries by social workers, as well as the failure of police officers and child protection specialists to follow up on Megan’s case after the information was made known to them.

“Case management is a collaborative process that involves key functions to meet an individual's or family's needs comprehensively,” said MSF.

“In child protection, this typically includes information gathering to verify concerns, performing safety and risk assessments, and developing safety plans to keep a child safe.”

The ministry will stipulate the competency and training requirements of CPCM agencies. It will release the list of CPCM agencies on its website on Friday.

The agencies are:

49 Family Service Centres

19 Children’s Homes

Four Child Protection Specialist Centres and Protection Specialist Centres

Four fostering agencies

Three Safe and Strong Families Agencies

Two MSF youth homes

One Integrated Services for Individual and Family Protection Specialist Centre

In response to CNA’s queries, MSF said these are agencies that are already involved in child protection case management. The list will be updated periodically.

The number of high-risk child abuse cases increased by 14.5 per cent to 2,303 in 2024 from 2,011 in 2023, MSF’s Domestic Violence Trends report showed.