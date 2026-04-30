82 agencies designated to manage child abuse cases from May 1
The move comes after the findings of a review panel that looked into the fatal abuse case of four-year-old Megan Khung.
SINGAPORE: More than 80 agencies will be designated to manage child protection cases from Friday (May 1) to ensure that such cases are handled by those with specialised expertise and dedicated resources, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).
These selected agencies, known as Child Protection Case Management (CPCM) agencies, will take the lead on child protection matters and handle all related case management tasks, MSF said on Thursday.
A Triage Assessment Panel (TAP) will also be established on May 1 as an appeals mechanism for cases where agencies have differing views on risk assessments and on the agency to undertake case management.
These moves come after the findings and recommendations of a review panel that looked into the fatal abuse case of four-year-old Megan Khung.
The panel’s report, released in October 2025, identified multiple lapses among agencies that handled the case.
These included officers who did not follow protocols, the mischaracterisation of Megan’s injuries by social workers, as well as the failure of police officers and child protection specialists to follow up on Megan’s case after the information was made known to them.
“Case management is a collaborative process that involves key functions to meet an individual's or family's needs comprehensively,” said MSF.
“In child protection, this typically includes information gathering to verify concerns, performing safety and risk assessments, and developing safety plans to keep a child safe.”
The ministry will stipulate the competency and training requirements of CPCM agencies. It will release the list of CPCM agencies on its website on Friday.
The agencies are:
- 49 Family Service Centres
- 19 Children’s Homes
- Four Child Protection Specialist Centres and Protection Specialist Centres
- Four fostering agencies
- Three Safe and Strong Families Agencies
- Two MSF youth homes
- One Integrated Services for Individual and Family Protection Specialist Centre
In response to CNA’s queries, MSF said these are agencies that are already involved in child protection case management. The list will be updated periodically.
The number of high-risk child abuse cases increased by 14.5 per cent to 2,303 in 2024 from 2,011 in 2023, MSF’s Domestic Violence Trends report showed.
HOW WILL CASES BE ASSESSED?
Non-CPCM agencies working with children should contact the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline (NAVH) promptly when they have reason to suspect child abuse or are unsure if there is a child abuse concern.
The NAVH functions as the central reporting and triage point. It will assess reports to determine the level of risk and the appropriate response, including immediate escalation to the police or MSF's Protective Service, depending on the severity of the case.
Cases with child protection concerns will be referred to a CPCM agency.
The non-CPCM agency will transfer case management to the identified CPCM agency and both agencies will work together to support the family.
POWERS AND DUTIES
CPCM agencies will be granted some powers under the Children and Young Persons Act and the Women’s Charter to support their work.
For example, they will have the power to ask parents to present their child for assessment, medical examination or other necessary treatment. They will also be able to obtain and transmit relevant information.
But such agencies will not be able to remove a child from a parent’s care. Only MSF’s Protective Service and the police have the authority to do so under the law.
Where child abuse concerns are present, the CPCM agency will be the lead case manager and coordinate with other agencies.
“To ensure that families receive holistic and comprehensive support, they may be supported by more than one professional – such as social workers, youth workers or other practitioners, each addressing different areas of needs,” said MSF.
As the lead case manager, CPCM agencies will have various duties, including gathering information to assess protection concerns and escalating the case to the Protective Service or NAVH.
These agencies will also undertake safety and risk assessments, and develop safety plans for the child.
They will also lead intervention planning at each stage of the case to address the risks and strengthen the family’s ability to safely care for the child.
As the lead agency, it will work with professionals involved with the family to monitor progress and lead periodic reviews.
When asked if this might lead to increased case loads for social workers, MSF said case loads are expected to remain “relatively stable”, but it would monitor this closely and review resourcing needs where necessary.
Between 2022 and 2024, the average case load ratio was around 18 to 21 cases per worker.
“However, MSF is aware the ratio is higher in certain centres and is working with centres to address this,” it said.
The number of protection officers in the Protective Service has doubled from around 45 in 2019 to more than 90 in 2024, and the case load per officer has fallen from 40 between 2018 and 2022, to around 35 in 2025.
"Non-CPCM agencies will still play a key role in detecting and reporting child protection concerns," said MSF.
"They also support the family in areas that strengthen the child’s safety and well-being, such as childcare, parenting skills, and caregiving support guided by the NAVH and the CPCM agency as lead case manager."
Non-CPCM agencies typically come from four main sectors – social service, education, healthcare and law enforcement. Examples of such agencies include youth befriending and outreach services.
TRIAGE ASSESSMENT PANEL
When two agencies have differing views on the risk level and right siting of a case, they should first attempt to resolve the differences, said MSF.
This includes discussions between the agencies’ service managers, supervisors, and protectors, and they should arrive at a decision within three working days.
After agencies have made reasonable efforts to reach an agreement through these existing collaborative processes, but still fail to do so, they should escalate the issue to TAP.
The TAP will serve as an independent body if there are disagreements between the two agencies.
It will review triage decisions and determine whether the appropriate agency has been assigned to manage a case based on various professional considerations.
CPCM agencies that disagree with the initial triage decision may appeal to the TAP for a final decision.
In its report in October, the review panel that looked into Megan’s death proposed that an appeals mechanism should be established to address cases where there are differing views on risk levels and case management.
The TAP meeting will have two co-chairs – one from MSF's Professional Services Group, and the other will be an independent professional from the sector. They will be joined by two additional independent sector panellists.
The composition of TAP members for each meeting will vary based on relevant expertise.
The co-chairs and panellists are practising professionals who work with families or have expertise in child protection. They are not involved in the cases reviewed by the TAP to ensure neutrality and objectivity.
Members of the TAP must have no current financial, professional or personal relationships with the agencies involved in the reviews. They must not be working in a CPCM agency.
MSF said the members must also have relevant experience or professional expertise in social work, child protection, psychology or paediatric fields.
Members must also have an “established reputation for integrity and sound judgement to enhance professional standing and diversity”.
Upon receiving a case referral, the TAP will provide a triage decision within six working days with a clear rationale communicated to the agencies involved.
Its decision is final, with a view to supporting timely interventions for families, said MSF.
“This ensures swift resolution and prevents prolonged uncertainty that could delay the affected families' access to service and interventions,” MSF said.