83% of Child LifeSG credits disbursed in 2025 utilised, no extension to validity period

SINGAPORE: About 83 per cent of the Child LifeSG credits disbursed in 2025 have been utilised as of April, with the government saying it will not extend the 12-month validity period before the credits expire in July.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming said in a parliamentary reply on Thursday (May 7) that "ample notice" had been given.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development has also been reminding recipients to spend their credits via social media, the LifeSG app and SMS, he added. A final reminder will be sent in June to those with unused balances.

The credits, worth S$500 (US$394) per child aged 12 and below, were disbursed to eligible families in July 2025.

The credits are accessible via the LifeSG app and can be spent at physical or online merchants that accept PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR payments. They were introduced to help families defray child-rearing costs, particularly for younger children.

Mr Goh described the current utilisation rate as "healthy" but said the ministry hopes to see further usage in the remaining months.

Responding to supplementary questions from MP David Hoe (PAP-Jurong East-Bukit Batok), Mr Goh cited several reasons for unused credits: families pacing their spending across the year, last-minute usage habits, being out of the country, and in some cases, a lack of awareness.

On suggestions to extend eligibility to older children, Mr Goh reiterated that the scheme was designed to support parents with younger children, who typically face higher costs for necessities such as diapers and milk powder.

He pointed out that Budget 2025 introduced separate support measures for older children, including a S$500 top-up to education-related accounts for those aged 13 to 20.

A new tranche of S$500 in Child LifeSG credits will be disbursed in July 2026, alongside other payouts such as the Large Families LifeSG credits distributed last month.