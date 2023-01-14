'Fatty' and friendless: How fat-shaming sets back the fight against rising child obesity

SINGAPORE: Unlike most kids his age, 11-year-old Kai (not his real name) hardly played with other children. At times he would tell his mother he did not have friends at school.

“I have heard my classmates calling me names like ‘fatty’ and ‘chubby’. It made me feel like I am different from them, so I would seldom interact or play with them,” he said.

Kai is 1.62m tall and weighs 70kg. This works out to a body mass index (BMI) of 26.7, putting him at moderate risk of obesity-related diseases. His BMI is above the 95th percentile for his age.

Obesity rates in Singapore are on the rise, especially among children and adolescents. The proportion of primary, secondary and pre-university students under 18 who were overweight rose from 13 per cent in 2017 to 16 per cent in 2021.

The increase was mainly observed in the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

But misconceptions about obesity continue, leading to fat-shaming attitudes and an overemphasis on the number on the weighing scale. Both can set back children’s health outcomes, doctors told CNA.