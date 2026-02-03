Removing a child from home is the ‘last resort’: Inside the work of a child protection officer

SUPPORTING FAMILIES

No two days are the same, said Ms Hashimah. “There are many different things that encompass our work.”

Each case requires a tailored response, from interviewing children and parents to coordinating with teachers, doctors and other social service professionals.

“Sometimes we bring the kids for medical examinations, should there be any need for it,” she said.

“So our day to day is really wherever the family takes us.”

Her work comes into sharper focus as a S$15 million (US$11.8 million) care fund for social service agencies kicked in on Saturday (Feb 1), aimed at strengthening the protection ecosystem amid rising demand and increasingly complex cases.

The care fund was announced last November during MSF's parliament statement on the case of four-year-old Megan Khung, who died in February 2020 after months of abuse by her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.

Agencies can tap the fund to roll out well-being initiatives such as psychological support and mentoring.

One of the toughest challenges, Ms Hashimah said, is supporting families who are not yet prepared to accept help.

“But the way that protective services works at times is that we see a need, we need to give you a solution in some sense,” she added.

“We need to support you at the end of it all. We don't see it as we need to just investigate, we understand there's needs.”

The emotional demands of the role mean work-life balance can be difficult.

“It's quite hard for us to just drop our work and leave by a certain hour or only clock in at a certain hour,” said Ms Hashimah.

“So when it comes to office hours, I wouldn't say that we have that. But I think when it comes to work-life balance, we try our best to have certain non-negotiables for ourselves.”

They also work to establish healthy boundaries with clients, making it clear that their involvement is not permanent, and that families need “to be sustainable in seeking help or supporting themselves” in the long run, she added.