Removing a child from home is the ‘last resort’: Inside the work of a child protection officer
SINGAPORE: When Ms Hashimah Begum explains her job to her parents, she simply says she protects children.
But for the protection officer with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), the role involves unpredictable hours, difficult decisions and takes her from homes to hospital wards — all in service of keeping some of Singapore’s most vulnerable children safe.
“I think when you go into the depth of it, it's a lot more about how we ensure that happens,” she told CNA.
The work involves speaking with family members and other stakeholders to understand the harm involved, developing safety plans and working collaboratively with parents to address factors that affect their ability to care for their children.
These measures help officers safeguard children based on what emerges from each investigation.
SUPPORTING FAMILIES
No two days are the same, said Ms Hashimah. “There are many different things that encompass our work.”
Each case requires a tailored response, from interviewing children and parents to coordinating with teachers, doctors and other social service professionals.
“Sometimes we bring the kids for medical examinations, should there be any need for it,” she said.
“So our day to day is really wherever the family takes us.”
Her work comes into sharper focus as a S$15 million (US$11.8 million) care fund for social service agencies kicked in on Saturday (Feb 1), aimed at strengthening the protection ecosystem amid rising demand and increasingly complex cases.
The care fund was announced last November during MSF's parliament statement on the case of four-year-old Megan Khung, who died in February 2020 after months of abuse by her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.
Agencies can tap the fund to roll out well-being initiatives such as psychological support and mentoring.
One of the toughest challenges, Ms Hashimah said, is supporting families who are not yet prepared to accept help.
“But the way that protective services works at times is that we see a need, we need to give you a solution in some sense,” she added.
“We need to support you at the end of it all. We don't see it as we need to just investigate, we understand there's needs.”
The emotional demands of the role mean work-life balance can be difficult.
“It's quite hard for us to just drop our work and leave by a certain hour or only clock in at a certain hour,” said Ms Hashimah.
“So when it comes to office hours, I wouldn't say that we have that. But I think when it comes to work-life balance, we try our best to have certain non-negotiables for ourselves.”
They also work to establish healthy boundaries with clients, making it clear that their involvement is not permanent, and that families need “to be sustainable in seeking help or supporting themselves” in the long run, she added.
ENSURING ACCOUNTABILITY
While public perception often assumes that removing a child from their home is the easiest solution, it is considered only after all other options have been exhausted.
“That's not the easiest thing to do, let alone something that we want to do,” said Ms Hashimah.
“So I think for us, when it comes to removing a child from anywhere – whether it's the parents' house, or from any possible living arrangement that they are in – it's our last, last, last resort.”
Decisions are made only after extensive discussions within teams to ensure accountability.
“There is one main point of contact when it comes to case management, but everything related to the case itself is heavily discussed with the supervisor,” said Ms Hashimah.
“So there's a lot of team-related discussions regarding next steps. And I think this helps us to at least know it counters any possible biases that anyone may have.”
Behind every case, she added, is a family in need – and the potential to break the cycle of violence.
“Most of my clients, I can safely say, love their children. A lot of them just do not know or may not have the ability or capacity to be caring for their children in the safest or most appropriate manner at times,” she explained.
“So then it's also how can we reduce their own caregiver workload or stress, so that they have the capacity to learn, unlearn some of the things, relearn some appropriate or safe ways of parenting, teaching (and) caring for their children.”
While caseload figures are frequently debated, Ms Hashimah said the complexity of each case matters more than the headline number.
A single case may involve several children in different schools, multiple caregivers and various social service agencies – each requiring ongoing coordination and follow-ups, she explained.
Despite the pressures, Ms Hashimah remains motivated by the belief that change is possible.
"I think for me, it's knowing that at the end of the day, we are changing lives in some way or another,” she noted.
“Whether it's in a small way or in a bigger way, it's hard to tell within our time with the family, but it's the belief that there is some change happening.”