New MSF unit launched to flag child abuse concerns earlier, after review into Megan Khung's death

SINGAPORE: A new unit has been launched to bring together relevant information from different government agencies to identify potential cases of child abuse earlier and help frontline professionals provide more timely support.

Called Sensemaking Alerts for Frontline Engagement and Response (SAFER), it helps these professionals build a more complete understanding of family circumstances, as part of assessing whether children and families may need support earlier, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Tuesday (Sep 22).

SAFER uses a “risk algorithm” to pull together information from available datasets to assess a family’s potential needs and how they may be supported. The unit has been operational since the end of June 2026.

In its first two months, SAFER’s risk algorithm surfaced about 600 cases for further review. These led to 70 cases being flagged to MSF’s Protective Service and Child Protection Case Management (CPCM) agencies’ case managers to step up or strengthen support for the families involved.

MSF committed in parliament to set up a social services coordination centre in response to recommendations from a review panel that looked at the child protection ecosystem after the death of Megan Khung.

Megan was four years old when she died in February 2020. She was abused for months by her mother and the woman's then-boyfriend, before the latter threw a fatal punch.

A review into her death found multiple lapses, shortcomings and miscommunication among the agencies that handled her case.

These included officers not following established protocols, social workers mischaracterising her injuries, and failures by police officers and child protection specialists to follow up after concerns about her case were brought to their attention.