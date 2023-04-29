IN FOCUS: The global scourge of child porn – how does it spread and what is Singapore doing about it?

SINGAPORE: For five years, Wong Ket Kok carried out a depraved daily ritual: Downloading photographs and videos of children being sexually abused, with some of them not much older than his own kids.

When he was arrested, about 47,000 files were found on his hard disks and laptop showing children in sexual acts or poses.

In another case that shocked the region, Australian paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky, who preyed on five children in Singapore, produced reams of videos and images of himself sexually abusing children.

Investigators found a folder in his computer titled "Jailbait", which included videos and photos of him having sex with children in his Singapore home.

In recent years, such cases have increasingly made the headlines globally and in Singapore. Dedicated laws against online child sexual abuse material came into effect in Singapore at the start of 2020.

"Every single clip or image of child sexual abuse material represents an actual child being sexually violated," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En, who specialises in prosecuting sex crimes.

"No child in any such clip has the ability to meaningfully consent. Some are drugged or even tortured.

"Even offenders not involved in the production of such material must bear responsibility because they fuel the demand for the production of such material, which leads to future incidents of sexual abuse, and more children being dragged into the trade."

CNA looks at how the so-called marketplace of such pictures and videos – which have gone from the dark web to popular messaging platforms like Telegram – works, and how the authorities are tackling the insidious issue.