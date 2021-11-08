'A gross failure of morals': What happens when a father sexually abuses his child

SINGAPORE: In the past few months, several court cases involving incestuous sexual abuse have made headlines. Many of these crimes involved a father figure perpetuating the abuse.

A 39-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter, who later ran away from home.

Another man raped his 11-year-old daughter after being advised by a "feng shui master" to have sex with a virgin to avoid a life-threatening mishap. The 50-year-old father was sentenced to 23 years' jail.

In another instance, a man began sexually assaulting his daughter from when she was nine, even when his wife was asleep in the same room, and escalated to raping her when she was 11. The 45-year-old man was sentenced to 21 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

In an "unprecedented" case, a man was given 29 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane after he raped his 13-year-old daughter and forced his 15-year-old son to rape his own mother.

All four accused in these cases were sentenced in October.

According to statistics available on the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) website, the number of child sexual abuse cases investigated by Child Protective Services has increased over the last decade.

A total of 72 incidents were investigated in 2011, compared to 181 in 2017, 248 in 2018, 210 in 2019 and 261 in 2020.

None of the public agencies and non-profit organisations that see child sexual abuse cases that CNA spoke to measure granular details, such as whether there was an increase in child sexual abuse cases specifically involving fathers or father figures.

But it is undeniable that such cases are repulsive.

"Words cannot adequately describe the abhorrent nature of the acts by the accused," said Justice Dedar Singh Gill about the case involving the man who raped his daughter and forced his son to rape his own mother. He added that the man's acts were "an assault on the basic values of being human".

CNA spoke to organisations to understand how sexual abuse cases involving a father as the perpetrator may differ from other instances of child sexual abuse.