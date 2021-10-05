'Difficult' to extend childcare leave to cover all home-based learning days: Indranee Rajah

SINGAPORE: It will be “difficult” to extend current childcare leave entitlements for parents to cover all days of their child's home-based learning (HBL) because the number of HBL days depends largely on the national COVID-19 situation, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah on Monday (Oct 4).

She said this in a written answer to a parliamentary question by MP Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon). Mr Ng asked if current childcare leave entitlements could be extended to those with children aged between seven and 12, amid a shift to home-based learning as COVID-19 cases spike.

Currently, each working parent of a Singaporean child can take up to six days of paid childcare leave if their child is under seven years old.

Working parents with children aged seven to 12 – primary school-going ages – can each take two days of paid extended childcare leave.

Ms Indranee said: “We fully empathise with the challenges faced by working parents when schools shift to home-based learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

But she added that “it would be difficult to extend childcare leave to cover all HBL days”.

“Currently, HBL for primary schools is implemented to curb the transmission of COVID-19. Given that the number of HBL days required depends largely on the national COVID-19 situation, extending childcare leave to cover all these days would not be feasible," said Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance and for National Development.