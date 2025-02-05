More childcare leave, work flexibility among MPs’ suggestions to support Singapore families

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament from both sides of the aisle put forward a slew of suggestions during a motion on Wednesday (Feb 5) to support Singaporeans in starting and raising families.

Key proposals included increasing childcare leave, making childcare more affordable, improving work-life balance and making home ownership more accessible.

The motion was tabled by MPs Hany Soh (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (PAP-Chua Chu Kang).

It stated: "This House calls for the continued review and updating of policies to better support families, as well as the marriage and parenthood aspirations of Singaporeans, and endorses a whole of society approach to build a Singapore Made for Families."

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai sought to replace the phrase “continued review and updating of policies” with “reimagination”, but the amendment was ultimately voted down and the original motion passed.

Responding to Mr Leong, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah said that the government had already started the “reimagination process” in the form of Forward SG - an effort launched in 2022 to seek feedback on refreshing Singapore's social compact.

“The boat called ‘reimagination’ has already left port and is sailing,” she said. “To ask us in this amendment to start reimagination is kind of like a step back, it is kind of like going to the port whereas, the ship has already sailed.”

She stressed that supporting Singaporeans in starting and raising families remains a “top national priority”.

“Families are the building blocks of our society. They are our first line of support and a key pillar of our social compact,” she said.

INCREASED CHILDCARE LEAVE

MPs brought up suggestions previously raised in parliament, asking for parents get more childcare leave.

MP Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon) reiterated his call for childcare leave to be provided on a per-child basis, noting that the current provision of six days for parents with children up to seven years old is insufficient.

He cited a case where a parent had to use 10 days of leave to take care of a child who had contracted hand, foot and mouth disease.

“I should add that this parent has three children, he would not have any leave left if his two other children subsequently contracted HFMD, which does have an incubation period,” he said.

He also called for childcare leave to be extended to parents of children up to age 12, emphasising that primary school-aged children cannot care for themselves. Currently, parents of children aged seven to 12 receive two days of extended childcare leave a year.