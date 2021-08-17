The road to recovery from childhood sexual abuse: After an allegation, what next?

SINGAPORE: The moon represented a safe haven, a constant amid grave uncertainty, when Sofia Abdullah (not her real name) was being sexually abused by her grandfather as a child.

She would seek solace in the moon to mentally distance herself from the abuse, finding comfort in the fact that the moon was always there even when it waxed and waned.

Later in life, when she got divorced from her husband, she turned to the moon once more to soothe her feelings of abandonment.

Now 40, she has written a book titled The Years of Forgetting under her pen name, Sofia Abdullah, about her abuse, which includes the long-term effects that her experience had on her body and her relationships.

There was, for instance, a period when she became anorexic because it meant she could obsessively control her food intake, making up for the loss of control over her life that she suffered as a child.

“When I first went to university, I had a boyfriend. And when he kissed me or touched me, I was shaking like a leaf, like literally shaking. I was puzzled because if it’s a boyfriend, it’s someone you actually like. It shouldn’t be that way,” she told CNA over Zoom.

“For me, there was a disjoint between what I should be feeling and how my body was rejecting (him). That was my first inkling (that I needed help).”

But growing up, it wasn’t always evident to her that she needed help. She didn’t confide in anyone about the abuse except her mother, and now, her brothers.

Her grandfather has since died – but the after-effects linger.

Families have no roadmap for what to do in such a situation. For a child in Sofia’s position, where can they or their parents turn to for help? What happens after they report the abuse? And how can they begin to move on?

CNA spoke to people who help children and their families heal from childhood sexual abuse, and the complexities involved at every step.

SOCIAL SERVICES: HELP FAMILIES, EQUIP CHILD WITH SAFETY SKILLS

When professionals, such as from the health, social service and education sectors, encounter situations where there is suspicion of child abuse, they can inform the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) Child Protective Service, said a ministry spokesperson.

The concerns that professionals look out for depend on a child’s age and what is “developmentally appropriate” for the child.

Depending on the severity of the abuse, and guidance from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on the nature of contact that the child might have with the alleged perpetrator, the child might be allowed to continue residing in the same household “if safety measures can be put in place”, noted MSF.

Such measures include not leaving the child alone with the alleged perpetrator at all times.