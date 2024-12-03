'A flexible support line’? Parents welcome home-based childminding pilot but worry about safety and structure
Babysitters enrolled in the pilot believe it could be a “win-win”, while one expert says it could put less stress on both the children themselves as well as grandparents.
SINGAPORE: Stay-at-home mother Victoria Ng has set her mind to return to work when her eight-month-old son turns at least 18 months old.
Yet the former childcare educator also frets about what to do should she have a second child: On one hand, it would make it harder to head back to the office; on the other, she and her spouse would need the extra money to raise another kid.
A new pilot by the Early Childhood Development Agency, however, could be her "go-to choice" in future.
Launched on Sunday (Dec 1), the three-year initiative lets childminders engaged by three appointed operators offer infant care services at their homes. It will be open to infants who are between two months and 18 months old and are Singapore citizens.
Ms Ng said this could potentially be a better option for her family, in contrast to the long wait for a spot in an infant care centre near her home.
The lower baby to caregiver ratio is another selling point for her. Under the pilot, a home-based childminder can care for up to three infants at any one time, compared to five for infant care staff.
A priority for Ms Ng, however, will be the proximity of the childminder’s house to her own, as well as how clean and safe the that home is.
Ms Persis Hoo, a 30-year-old full-time working mother of a six-month-old son and a daughter turning three, shared similar sentiments and concerns over safety.
“I will definitely visit the childminder’s house and ensure we have a few rounds of conversations to be very, very sure," she said. "They would also definitely need to have CCTV (closed-circuit television) installed.”
Ms Hoo also wondered if the programmes, toys, facilities and such at childminders' homes would be comparable to infant care centres.
“There needs to be more reports about the effectiveness, safety and benefits to encourage more people, but I would still feel more comfortable if my child is in regulated, structured infant care versus someone’s house,” she said.
Under the pilot, it's not mandatory for childminders to install CCTVs in their home.
ECDA regulations state that the childminder's home needs to be safe and clean for infants, and have the necessary amenities such as baby cots and play areas.
It is also mandatory for childminders to undergo training on infant first aid; food safety and preparation; and how to care for infants.
"THERE'S A LOT OF INTUITION"
Ms Jessica Ng, who's employed under Kidibliss - one of the three appointed operators - believes the pilot could be a "win-win" situation for both childminders and parents.
Unlike in formal infant care where a full-day programme runs from 7am to 7pm, home-based childminding offers "a flexible support line" with parents able to pick up and drop off their kids around their working hours.
“I previously looked after a nurse's baby from as early as 6.30am till about 8pm on many nights,” Ms Ng said.
The 40-year-old has been a full-time home-based babysitter for about four years, and takes care of up to three babies at a time in her home.
Ms Ng pointed out that the scheme could also help parents save up on childcare leave, rather than applying for it whenever a baby falls ill.
Parents will not be able to send their babies to infant care if they are running a temperature or have other mild illnesses. But home-based childminders will still be able to care for such babies by simply separating them and giving them a sick bay to rest, said Ms Ng as well as Ms Shirley Kuan, who's employed by another appointed operator, EduNanny.
Both also claimed to be unfazed by the prospect of earning less under the pilot.
According to ECDA, full-time use of the services – where parents subscribe to 10-hour blocks for five days per week for four weeks – would cost S$719.40 (US$534.10) a month.
Mrs Kuan, a 48-year-old home-based nanny of more than eight years who used to earn around S$1,500 per baby per month, quipped: “As a babysitter, we just count how much the baby uses and eats under our care – it doesn’t cost much; it just costs time and energy."
Ms Ng, who would take home up to S$1,200 a month per baby, said: “Being under Kidibliss will ensure that I have a steady stream of babies to take care of, rather than having to continuously source them from Facebook groups.”
AN "ALTERNATIVE" TO GRANDPARENTS
Dr Tan Poh Lin, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies think-tank, noted how studies have suggested that children below 14 months old tend to feel more stressed about entering institutional care.
Home-based childminding could be the solution here - as well as an alternative to the typical "grandparents" route taken by parents.
Being given childminding duties can have positive health and mental benefits for the older generation, but there are currently no arrangements to "adequately" compensate" them for their unpaid work, said Dr Tan.
"Parents could choose to not give them any form of financial support but grandparents may still feel obliged to take care of their grandchildren,” she added.
Many parents also often find themselves in an “awkward situation” where they cannot or don't know how to communicate with grandparents on how they want their children to be taken care of, said Dr Tan.
"This pilot gives parents more choices to find a good fit and the ability to voice their preferences.”
She said the pilot would supplement recent key moves in parental leave legislation, in making Singapore a more conducive place to raise children.
“The first 18 months are quite crucial," said Dr Tan. "Initiatives like this can help assure parents that they can find help with caregiving that suits their needs during this period."