Children aged 5 to 11 can walk in for COVID-19 vaccination from Mondays to Thursdays without appointment

SINGAPORE: Children aged five to 11 will be able to walk in to any paediatric vaccination centre to get their first COVID-19 shot without a prior appointment from Mondays to Thursdays.

This arrangement, which starts on Tuesday (Jan 25), means parents and guardians no longer have to wait up to five working days to receive a unique link via SMS to book a slot.

But bookings still need to be made for Fridays to Sundays, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said in a joint media release on Monday.

Previously, only children who are accompanying a sibling to a vaccination appointment are allowed to receive their jab without a booking, under the “sibling walk-in” arrangement implemented on Jan 10.

Parents and guardians who intend to have their child or ward vaccinated under the new walk-in arrangement should arrive at the vaccination centre by 7pm, MOE and ECDA said.

They must bring along the child’s student identification or other forms of identification – such as birth certificate, passport or SingPass – for verification. A signed soft or hard copy of the parental consent form is also required. A copy can be downloaded at this website.