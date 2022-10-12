20 to 30 children injured on average every year in Singapore due to falls from high chairs: KKH

SINGAPORE: About 20 to 30 children were injured every year for the last five years after falling from high chairs, and more than a quarter of these cases required hospital admission, said the KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

Earlier this month, a toddler in Malaysia died after he fell from a high chair while at a restaurant with his parents.

The two-year-old boy was sitting in the high chair when he kicked the table, Malaysian police said. This caused the chair to fall over and he hit his head on the floor.

KKH, the largest hospital for paediatric healthcare in Singapore, said in response to CNA's queries that it saw 140 cases related to falls from high chairs between 2017 and 2021, with an average of 20 to 30 each year.

About 27 per cent of these required hospital admission. Injuries ranged from fractures of the skull and limbs, lacerations to the head and face, head injuries and bruises to the limbs, said Dr Ronald Tan, a consultant at the hospital's Department of Emergency Medicine.