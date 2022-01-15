100,000 children aged 5 to 11 have received first COVID-19 vaccine jab; second doses from Monday

SINGAPORE: More than 100,000 children aged five to 11 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Saturday (Jan 15).

This means about 40 per cent of Primary 1 to Primary 6 students in MOE primary schools have taken their first jab. The vaccination exercise for those aged five to 11 began on Dec 27 last year.

On Monday, the next phase of the paediatric vaccination roll-out will begin, with children progressively receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

MOE said there has been a "good uptake" of the sibling walk-in arrangement, which began on Jan 10. More than 2,800 children have received their first vaccine dose under this arrangement in its first week of implementation.

Under the arrangement, walk-ins will be accepted for all accompanying siblings of a child with a prior COVID-19 vaccination appointment from Mondays to Thursdays.

"On average, this meant that for every five vaccination appointments made, we saw one sibling who had walked in for their jab," said MOE.