40% of Primary 4 to 6 students have registered for COVID-19 vaccination: Chan Chun Sing

Mr Chan encouraged parents to register their children for weekday slots, saying that medical leave will be provided for such students.

"The slots for Friday, Saturday and Sunday have all been taken up ... We're also encouraging parents to register their children on Monday to Thursday, which still have many slots. If the children go for their vaccination on Monday to Thursday, we will grant them necessary medical leave, so the parents don't have to worry that the child will be penalised," said Mr Chan.

"The school will also make arrangements to take care of the child to help them catch up with the work that they might have missed on that day. The school will also undertake the necessary precautions to make sure the child won't undergo strenuous activities within two weeks of the vaccination."

COVID-19 VACCINATION REGISTRATION FOR PRIMARY 1 TO 3 STUDENTS

Mr Chan added that COVID-19 vaccination registration for Primary 1 to Primary 3 students in Ministry of Education (MOE) schools and madrasahs will begin on Jan 5 next year, with parents set to receive an SMS invite.

Registration for all other children in the same age band will open on Jan 6.

"Many parents are thinking of the new school schedule, which is why we're doing it on Jan 5. When the children return to school ... they will be able to know the new school schedule," he said.