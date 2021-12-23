More than 1 in 3 eligible Primary 4 to Primary 6 students have signed up for COVID-19 vaccination: MOE

MOE also announced that the opening of the national appointment system will be brought forward by one day to "facilitate the timely vaccination" of children in Singapore.

From Dec 26, parents of all children born between 2010 and 2012 can register their interest online for their child to be vaccinated.

After registration, parents will receive a unique link via SMS within three to five working days for them to make the vaccination appointment.

MOE had previously announced that the national appointment system was to open on Dec 27 for the registration of children born between 2009 and 2012.

"However, as all paediatric vaccination slots in December 2021 have now been taken up, those born in 2009 would have crossed their 12th birthday," said MOE.

This means they will no longer be eligible to book a paediatric vaccination slot on the national appointment system, said the ministry.

"Children born in 2009 who have reached 12 years of age on the date of their first vaccination appointment will be required to take the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and above," said MOE.

These children can walk in, accompanied by a parent or guardian, to any of the 22 vaccination centres offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Cominarty vaccine without a prior appointment. They do not need to register their interest on the national appointment system.

"We strongly encourage parents or guardians to register their child or ward for vaccination when they receive the invitation, if they are medically eligible, so that families can get their desired dates for vaccination," said MOE.

Earlier this month, Singapore approved the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged five to 11.

"The vaccination regimen is to be administered as a two-dose primary series, 21 days apart, but given at a lower dose (10 microgrammes) than that used for individuals aged 12 years and above (30 microgrammes)," the Health Sciences Authority said on Dec 10.