'Time-poor parents': Most young children in Singapore get excessive screen time, KKH survey shows

SINGAPORE: Most children aged three to seven in Singapore spend more than the recommended amount of time looking at screens for recreation – exceeding a research group's guideline of not more than one hour, with many even getting two hours a day on weekends.

The findings from a survey by KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) were released on Friday (Jan 21) together with a new set of activity guidelines for young children aged seven years and under.

The survey of 340 parents from September to October last year found that time allocation for physical activity, sleep and recreational screen viewing were "suboptimal" among young children.

There was a general lack of awareness, with more than half of the parents wrongly estimating the recommendation durations of time for physical activity and recreational screen use, said KKH.

The survey results helped to inform new early childhood guidelines developed by the KKH-led Integrated Platform for Research in Advancing Metabolic Health Outcomes of Women and Children (IPRAMHO).

The guidelines include strategies to reduce Singapore's childhood myopia rate, which is among the highest in the world. They also include ways to "promote family unit practices as most Asian parents are time-poor", said the hospital.