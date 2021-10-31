He meets terminally ill children daily, but seeing death up close taught this doctor about life

IT TAKES A VILLAGE

With the need to render in-depth psychosocial help to patients and their families, Dr Chong acknowledges that child palliative care “is not a one-man show”.

“Know that this work is not run by one person but by a team. And not just that, but there will be times for you to walk away, and not think you are omnipotent,” he said.

Despite his qualifications, experience and passion, there are times when he “doesn’t want to speak to another child ever” because he’s not ready.

“I need to know when I’m not bringing my best to this conversation and therefore I need (someone else to take over and) carry on. Then we can have a conversation about (the child) when I get back my mojo,” he said.

In fact, self-compassion is extra important in child palliative care, as he still “cries buckets” over every child who dies.

“You must treat yourself well. It’s a lot about giving and there’s nothing to give if your vessels are empty,” he said.

When he needs to take a “back seat” to recharge, his team at Star PALS steps in. Dr Chong works with a group of “medi-minders” that comprise a multidisciplinary team of volunteers and healthcare professionals, including counsellors, medical social workers and allied health specialists.

For his work over the last nine years, he received the Leaders of Good award at the President's Volunteerism and Philanthropy Awards in October.

“(These medi-minders) may come and work with Chloe for like four hours, so that mum can go away, whether for medical appointments, to get a haircut or just take a nap. These people amaze me. I never knew they had that great potential to lean in and contribute,” he said.

“We’ve got junior college students learning the art of having a conversation with a teenage boy with, say, brain cancer who is dying and to be comfortable with that. Just to watch them play chess is just so amazing. And I’d like to think after this brush with humanity or death, it will make this person so special and grow in so many different ways.”

Dr Chong said one of Star PALS’ medi-minders, who was in secondary school when he first volunteered, is now in Harvard Medical School.

“Whether he does palliative care in the future is immaterial. His volunteer experience simply means there is this very human doctor who really understands what living and being is all about. And these experiences are something that we struggle to teach in medical school,” he said.

With his village rallying around him, Dr Chong is able to empower families to help themselves. At the moment, he looks after about 60 to 70 children.

“We want people to believe they can help themselves. We only come in when necessary, and not because their child has this ‘label’. It’s a message I send to them that they can look after themselves,” he said.

After all, child palliative care involves “dipping in and out” of a family’s life.

“Once you come out, it’s a graduation. You’re all by yourself, because your child has stabilised. How bad can that be?” he added.

“It’s something we don’t do on the adult side of things, but with children, because of their very uncertain trajectory, there’s a need to confine our care to a decent group that we can manage because it’s very intensive.”

ON ACCEPTANCE AND LETTING GO

Dealing with the thought of death all the time can feel suffocating, but Dr Chong’s demeanour and presence in their lives have helped the Mah family breathe easier.

“Usually doctors try not to be emotionally involved with you because they can’t; it may interfere with their job. But for him, he manages to strike a balance, so that when he wants to put across a message, we find that it’s more easily acceptable and digestible, and we’re more open to how we truly feel about it,” said Mrs Mah.

As the Mahs have learnt, not thinking about Chloe’s death at all is not helpful. This might result in feeling lost or unprepared if something were to happen suddenly.

Instead, Dr Chong has taught them the importance of preparing for the future “to a sufficient extent” for them to function on a daily basis.

“One important thing we gathered from speaking to him is that you cannot don’t think at all. It doesn’t mean you don’t think at all that you are problem-free or stress-free … But also, don’t think too far and too much that it stresses you out every day that you cannot function,” added Mrs Mah.