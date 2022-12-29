Tour agencies welcome news of China’s reopening but labour crunch is cause for concern

SINGAPORE: News of China relaxing its strict travel restrictions has sparked a glimmer of hope for Singapore’s COVID-battered travel and tour agencies.

On Monday (Dec 26), China's National Health Commission (NHC) announced that it would downgrade its management of COVID-19 from its top tier of infectious diseases, easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020.

Following the announcement, global travel service provider Trip.com reported a surge in outbound flight bookings from mainland China, with Singapore being one of the top five tourist destinations.

Speaking to CNA, local travel agency Siam Express said that it has received more enquiries from mainland China, mainly from business travellers and high-end customers.

“We were actually expecting China to open up mid-next year so the news came as a bit of a shock and now we’re short on manpower,” said the company’s business development manager Cathy Xia.

While the company had nearly 30 employees before the pandemic - including travel agents - the number has now dwindled to eight.

To prepare for the anticipated surge in Chinese tourists, who made up the majority of their customers pre-COVID, Siam Express said it is ramping up recruitment.

“Hiring will be challenging because we also need time to train new staff and we also have to give a refresher course for experienced Mandarin-speaking tour guides because they have not had a job in nearly three years,” Ms Xia added.