Singapore ‘saddened’ to learn of China Eastern Airlines crash: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government is “saddened to learn of the crash of China Eastern Airlines flight MU 5735”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in the early hours of Tuesday (Mar 22).

The aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in China's southern Guangxi region on Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou after a sudden descent from cruising altitude.

MFA said it was monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with the Chinese authorities.

“As MU 5735 had taken off from Kunming and was headed for Guangzhou, we have also reached out to Singaporeans in Yunnan and Guangzhou who have e-registered with MFA,” said a spokesperson.

There have been no reports of Singaporeans on board the flight, the spokesperson added.

“We offer our support to the Chinese government in their efforts, and express our condolences to the families of the passengers and crew on board the flight,” said MFA.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Consulate-General in Guangzhou or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Consulate-General in Guangzhou

Tel: +86-1392-229-6253

Email: singcg_gzu [at] mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg