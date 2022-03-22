Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore ‘saddened’ to learn of China Eastern Airlines crash: MFA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore ‘saddened’ to learn of China Eastern Airlines crash: MFA

Singapore ‘saddened’ to learn of China Eastern Airlines crash: MFA

A file picture taken on Mar 25, 2010 in Paris shows the logo of the China Eastern Airlines company. (Photo: AFP/Loic Venance)

22 Mar 2022 06:15AM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 06:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government is “saddened to learn of the crash of China Eastern Airlines flight MU 5735”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in the early hours of Tuesday (Mar 22).

The aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in China's southern Guangxi region on Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou after a sudden descent from cruising altitude.

MFA said it was monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with the Chinese authorities.

“As MU 5735 had taken off from Kunming and was headed for Guangzhou, we have also reached out to Singaporeans in Yunnan and Guangzhou who have e-registered with MFA,” said a spokesperson.

There have been no reports of Singaporeans on board the flight, the spokesperson added.

“We offer our support to the Chinese government in their efforts, and express our condolences to the families of the passengers and crew on board the flight,” said MFA.

 

Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Consulate-General in Guangzhou or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Consulate-General in Guangzhou

Tel: +86-1392-229-6253

Email: singcg_gzu [at] mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg

Related:

Source: CNA/ec(ac)

Related Topics

China Eastern Airlines crash air crash China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us