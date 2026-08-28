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LTA assessing whether Singapore vehicles are affected by China electronic door recalls
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LTA assessing whether Singapore vehicles are affected by China electronic door recalls

LTA says it has not received reports of difficulties operating the doors or accessing their mechanical emergency releases.

LTA assessing whether Singapore vehicles are affected by China electronic door recalls

The door handle on a 2018 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in this photo illustration taken in Cardiff, California, US, on Jun 1, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Mike Blake)

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Emil Chan
Emil Chan
28 Aug 2026 06:46PM
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SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is assessing whether vehicles in Singapore are affected by a major recall exercise in China over concerns about electronic door systems, but said on Friday (Aug 28) that it has not received reports of difficulties operating the doors or accessing their mechanical emergency releases.

No authorised dealers in Singapore have announced recalls linked to the concerns in China, LTA said in response to CNA queries.

Earlier this month, China launched its largest auto recall campaign over concerns that interior mechanical emergency door release handles on some vehicles with electronic door systems may be difficult to locate or operate during emergencies.

LTA said it was aware of the recall exercises and is engaging motor dealers and manufacturers to determine if vehicles in Singapore are affected. 

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“LTA regularly reviews vehicle safety requirements to keep pace with industry and technological developments, including developments relating to electronic door systems,” the agency said. 

“We are studying the latest developments and engaging the industry on this issue.”

Vehicles with electronic doors approved by LTA already incorporate mechanical failsafe features that allow occupants to open the doors from inside during emergencies, the authority said.

"Vehicle owners who have concerns about their vehicles are advised to contact their authorised dealers," it added.

Related:

China is set to ban concealed or "hidden" door handles from 2027, becoming the first country to phase out a design popularised by Tesla and widely adopted by Chinese electric vehicle makers.

The design allows doors to be opened using a key fob, smartphone or a press-operated mechanism. 

It has come under regulatory scrutiny in China and the United States over concerns that the handles and emergency releases may be difficult to locate or operate during an emergency.

Tesla is recalling nearly three million cars in China. Eight Chinese carmakers also filed recalls over similar safety risks.

LTA urged drivers and other vehicle users to familiarise themselves with their vehicles, especially with the location and operation of the mechanical emergency release in the vehicles.

Source: CNA/ec(bg)

Related Topics

Land Transport Authority China Tesla product recall
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