LTA assessing whether Singapore vehicles are affected by China electronic door recalls

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is assessing whether vehicles in Singapore are affected by a major recall exercise in China over concerns about electronic door systems, but said on Friday (Aug 28) that it has not received reports of difficulties operating the doors or accessing their mechanical emergency releases.

No authorised dealers in Singapore have announced recalls linked to the concerns in China, LTA said in response to CNA queries.

Earlier this month, China launched its largest auto recall campaign over concerns that interior mechanical emergency door release handles on some vehicles with electronic door systems may be difficult to locate or operate during emergencies.

LTA said it was aware of the recall exercises and is engaging motor dealers and manufacturers to determine if vehicles in Singapore are affected.

“LTA regularly reviews vehicle safety requirements to keep pace with industry and technological developments, including developments relating to electronic door systems,” the agency said.

“We are studying the latest developments and engaging the industry on this issue.”

Vehicles with electronic doors approved by LTA already incorporate mechanical failsafe features that allow occupants to open the doors from inside during emergencies, the authority said.

"Vehicle owners who have concerns about their vehicles are advised to contact their authorised dealers," it added.