China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Singapore DPM Heng, Minister Balakrishnan on first day of visit

SINGAPORE: China’s Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi called on Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and met Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday (Sep 13), the first day of his working visit to Singapore.

During their meeting, Mr Wang and Mr Heng “noted the excellent relationship between Singapore and China, and the progress made in deepening cooperation, even amidst the disruptions caused by COVID-19”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a news release.

They also looked forward to the upcoming 17th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation this year, which will be co-chaired by Mr Heng and China’s Vice Premier of the State Council Han Zheng, MFA added.

“The JCBC will facilitate discussions on cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, finance, the digital economy, public health, and sustainable development, and chart the way forward for new areas of cooperation,” the ministry said.

In a Facebook post, Mr Heng highlighted the importance of exchanges like the JCBC as countries "navigate a more uncertain and complex future".