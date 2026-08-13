Singapore PM Wong sends condolences to China over death of former premier Zhu Rongji

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Aug 13) conveyed his condolences to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, following the death of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji.

Zhu, who served as China's premier from 1998 to 2003, died from illness on Wednesday morning at the age of 97.

Mr Wong described Zhu as an "old friend of Singapore" who played an important role in strengthening ties between the two countries.

In a condolence letter to Premier Li, Mr Wong wrote that Zhu had demonstrated “remarkable foresight and resolve” over his long career in public service, particularly in advancing China’s economic reforms and leading the country’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001.

"Premier Zhu will long be remembered for his distinguished contributions to China’s development and to Singapore-China relations", said Mr Wong.

Zhu met Singapore’s former prime ministers Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong on many occasions.

In 1999, he became the first Chinese leader to deliver the Singapore Lecture, a high-profile public platform organised by the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute for world leaders and experts to share their views on regional and global developments.

Mr Wong said Zhu's speech reflected his strategic vision that China’s economic development and growth would benefit Asia and the world. Zhu also proposed a free-trade area between ASEAN and China so as to deepen economic ties, said Mr Wong.

"Today, his vision has been borne out, with China an important economic partner for Singapore and countries across the region."

Zhu was also an early supporter of the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park, the first government-to-government project between the two countries. During his earlier stint as mayor of Shanghai, Zhu also encouraged exchanges and mutual learning between officials from Singapore and Shanghai.

"These efforts laid a strong foundation for the close ties and extensive exchanges that our two countries enjoy today," said Mr Wong.