SHENZHEN: Singapore and China will begin talks to upgrade their free trade agreement after the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the matter.

The upgrade will cover new areas such as the digital economy, and will facilitate cross-border data flows while opening up opportunities for Singapore companies, said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a Facebook post.

Mr Wong met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (Nov 20) after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting earlier this week.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies and launched negotiations on upgrading the bilateral free trade agreement.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the negotiations will also cover government procurement and cooperation in artificial intelligence and innovation, while enhancing the ease of doing business and opening new market opportunities.

Also on Friday, Singapore’s Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said its minister for trade, Mr Gan Kim Yong, and China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao signed the MOU on the commencement of negotiations for the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement 4.0 upgrade.

The original CSFTA entered into force in January 2009, and was China’s first comprehensive bilateral free trade agreement with an Asian country.

It has been progressively enhanced over the years, with upgrades in 2011 and 2019.

METI said that the upgraded CSFTA seeks to include greater cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as the digital economy, to open up new market opportunities and enhance the ease of doing business for Singapore companies.

China has been one of Singapore’s top trading partners for over a decade, and Singapore has been China’s largest foreign investor since 2013.

MEETING WITH MR XI

Also on Friday, Prime Minister Wong said Singapore and China enjoy a close partnership that has grown deeper despite changes in the world order.

Speaking at the opening of a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said: "The relationship has deepened even as the international environment has become more complex."

The government-to-government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin and Chong Qing are doing well, and Singapore is looking to build on those initiatives to further deepen economic ties, he said.

“Singapore and China have achieved much together, and I look forward to discussing with President Xi how we can build on this very strong foundation and take our partnership further,” said Mr Wong.

This was Mr Wong's third meeting with President Xi since becoming prime minister.