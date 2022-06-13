China must decide for itself if attending Shangri-La Dialogue adds value: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: China has to decide for itself if participating in engagements on an open platform, such as the Shangri-La Dialogue, "adds value", said Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Dr Ng was responding to a question by a Chinese military official on Sunday (Jun 12) at the final plenary session of the annual security forum, held at the hotel the annual event is named after.

“Some view the Shangri-la Dialogue as positive thinking. It’s a forum bringing high-ranking officials and scholars from this region to improve communication and exchanges,” said Zhao Xiaozhuo, a senior fellow at the Academy of Military Sciences and a representative of China’s People’s Liberation Army.

“But there are negative views: Views (that) the Shangri-la Dialogue, as a forum, (is) dominated by the United States and its allies, serving the interest of the United States and its allies. And also the topics discussed often point to differences, rather than cooperation, and the divergence rather than convergence.

“So my question is, what role over the past years Shangri-la Dialogue has played in Asia Pacific security and how do you view the comments and opinions I have mentioned about?”

In his response, Dr Ng noted the different tenors of such conferences, pointing to his attendance at the Xiangshan Forum, an event organised in China that also deals with Asian security and defence issues.