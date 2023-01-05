China's reopening unlikely to make a big impact on Singapore's COVID-19 situation, experts say

After the announcement, several places around the world imposed curbs on travellers from China, which is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections after Beijing relaxed strict "zero-COVID" measures.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Dec 28 that Singapore’s COVID-19 rules for travellers and work pass holders arrivals from China would remain unchanged.

Singapore currently requires travellers who are not fully vaccinated, based on the World Health Organization's definition, to undergo pre-departure tests. Short-term visitors are also required to purchase insurance for COVID-related medical expenses.

NEW VARIANTS

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in December had said that China’s reopening would cause some uncertainty partly because mutations are likely as the virus spreads.

“What we worry more (about) is what kind of mutations may come out of China. So that’s what we’re watching,” he said at the time, before China announced it would scrap quarantines.

Singapore’s “resilience is high” because of previous waves, he added.

Dr Chng Shih Kiat of Raffles Medical said there is “always a possibility of a new wave of cases”, especially if there is a new variant that can evade immune systems.

“If it is able to evade the immune system and has greater transmissibility, then it has a greater chance to become the main variant,” the medical director and consultant said.

But Prof Tambyah said a new variant is likely to be less serious, even if it is more transmissible.

“If there is such a new variant spreading through the world causing millions of mild infections but no significant deaths or without any impact on healthcare systems, then perhaps the pandemic can be declared over,” he said.

Prof Fisher noted that none of the variants so far has escaped the vaccines’ protection against severe disease.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY

He added that Singapore’s population and healthcare system are ready for a potential wave of COVID-19 infections, but residents should not take this for granted.

“Singapore’s response to COVID-19 was successful because the community was engaged and the science was followed,” he added.

“The situation is being constantly monitored and if things took a turn for the worse the community would again be asked to respond.”

With high levels of vaccination in Singapore residents and travellers, it is “very unlikely” that hospitals will be overwhelmed, said Prof Fisher.

“If people with mild disease used hospitals excessively, it is a risk so it's important travellers know what to do if they develop symptoms.”

Singapore is better prepared to deal with a surge in cases than before, with dedicated resources such as the community care facilities and primary care networks that manage cases in the community, Dr Chng added.

At Raffles Medical’s clinics and hospitals, there are no trends of Chinese visitors coming to Singapore for COVID-19 treatment, he said.