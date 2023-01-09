Singapore anticipates tourists from China, but hotel bookings are slow to come

Uncertainties over logistics remain as well, and Chinese tourists are worried about higher costs if policies change.

“Will a visa be given out by the Embassy of Singapore in China? And if the visa has been approved, and the hotel room has been booked - what if the Singapore government does not allow Chinese citizens to pass its borders?” Mr Zhao asked.

Mr Li said the hotel is preparing to handle an influx of tourists if it happens.

"We are always recruiting staff and also training our staff to make sure that when demand comes back, we are ready for it,” he said.

THAILAND LOOKS FORWARD TO CHINESE TOURISTS

Around the world, China’s emergence from isolation is getting mixed reactions.

Europe is abuzz with excitement, while other countries like Thailand are cautious about having high expectations.

Thai tourism authorities are keeping their expectations low, as they do not expect the relaxing of restrictions in China to translate to droves of Chinese tourists flocking to their country immediately.

"We don't expect (that) a million Chinese will be visiting Thailand in one month,” said Mr Tanes Petsuwan, deputy governor for International Marketing Asia and the South Pacific at the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Instead, the country expects a gradual increase, with 60,000 Chinese tourists in January, 90,000 in February and more in the following months, he said.

“We believe that in March, the operation of flights will stay in good shape. Perhaps we’ll move over six digits - so 150,000 would be expected for the Chinese for March. The whole number in the first quarter will be around 300,000,” he added.

Overall, Thailand expects 5 million Chinese visitors in 2023. Tourists from mainland China accounted for a quarter of all arrivals in Thailand before the pandemic.