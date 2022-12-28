China’s border reopening brightens recovery of Singapore’s aviation sector, but uncertainties remain: Experts

SINGAPORE: China’s latest move to scrap COVID-19 quarantine rules for entry into the country will be a boost to Singapore’s aviation sector, said experts who described the easing of stringent border controls by the world’s second-largest economy as “the last big missing jigsaw” in the sector’s recovery picture.

But a full return to pre-pandemic levels may take some time given the possibility of China adopting a gradual approach to reopening and the presence of other uncertainties, they added.

In a major step towards reopening borders that have been shut for nearly three years, China said on Monday (Dec 26) that it will do away with quarantine requirements for overseas arrivals starting from Jan 8. Travellers will only need to present a negative test result taken 48 hours before departure.

The list of new measures issued by the National Health Commission also said current limits on the number of international flights between China and the world will be removed, while outbound travel for citizens will be resumed in an “orderly” manner as the country downgrades its treatment of COVID-19.

This marks the latest move by the Chinese government to unwind its strict zero-COVID regime after it abruptly dropped mandatory testing and lockdowns earlier this month.

“LAST BIG MISSING JIGSAW”

China was Singapore’s largest source of inbound tourists from 2017 to 2019, accounting for almost 19 per cent of total visitor arrivals in the year before the pandemic struck.

With that, Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin said: “China’s reopening and scrapping of quarantine rules is the last big missing jigsaw that will help boost (Singapore’s) aviation and hospitality sectors.”

Mr Mayur Patel, head of Asia at data firm OAG Aviation, echoed that: “As air capacity from China represents 10 per cent of the total capacity for Changi Airport, this (announcement) is significant for trade, tourism and connectivity for air traffic for Changi Airport as an aviation hub.”

Noting that passenger traffic at the airport hit 75 per cent of 2019’s levels recently, he added that a full recovery to pre-pandemic traffic “will require a complete reinstate of capacity from China”.

But this might “take some time” given the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases within China and the likely absence of large tour groups in the initial stages after restrictions are eased, Mr Patel said.