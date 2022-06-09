Singapore, China sign agreements on deeper cooperation in military education and academic exchanges

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China have signed agreements that will deepen cooperation in military education for officers and academic exchanges among military academies and think-tanks, Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Thursday (Jun 9).

These include the cross-attendance of professional courses by officers from the Singapore Armed Forces and People’s Liberation Army (PLA), as well as study visits and dialogues between SAFTI Military Institute and the PLA Academy of Military Sciences.

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe witnessed the signing of the agreements. The ministers met at the MINDEF building on Thursday afternoon as part of the inaugural Singapore-China Defence Ministers’ Dialogue.

The ministerial dialogue is an initiative under the 2019 enhanced Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation (ADESC) between Singapore and China.