Singapore, China sign agreements on deeper cooperation in military education and academic exchanges
SINGAPORE: Singapore and China have signed agreements that will deepen cooperation in military education for officers and academic exchanges among military academies and think-tanks, Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Thursday (Jun 9).
These include the cross-attendance of professional courses by officers from the Singapore Armed Forces and People’s Liberation Army (PLA), as well as study visits and dialogues between SAFTI Military Institute and the PLA Academy of Military Sciences.
Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe witnessed the signing of the agreements. The ministers met at the MINDEF building on Thursday afternoon as part of the inaugural Singapore-China Defence Ministers’ Dialogue.
The ministerial dialogue is an initiative under the 2019 enhanced Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation (ADESC) between Singapore and China.
MINDEF said the updated agreement reflects the progress the countries have made in their bilateral defence relationship since the ADESC was first signed in January 2008.
"During the dialogue, both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation through the resumption and regular conduct of flagship bilateral exercises, which had been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said.
"Both ministers also discussed global security issues and practical ways to strengthen ASEAN-China defence exchanges and cooperation under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus."
General Wei is in Singapore ahead of the Shangri-La Dialogue, where he will on Sunday deliver a speech on China's vision for regional order.
He will also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean during his visit.
"General Wei’s visit underscores the long-standing, warm and friendly bilateral defence relations between Singapore and China that has deepened and grown over the years," MINDEF said.