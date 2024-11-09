Singapore and China looking to work together in new areas like sustainability, digital payments: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: As the highest-level annual bilateral forum between Singapore and China enters its 20th year, both nations are looking to collaborate in new and emerging areas related to sustainability and the digital front, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

“We want to exchange views and ideas of how we can work together to move towards zero carbon in this transitional process,” he told reporters.

“Associated with this will be emerging green-economy related businesses - whether it's a carbon business, whether it's green financing (or) green investments. These will be projects that we are discussing.”

Mr Gan added that both governments will also discuss digital payment systems, digital trade documentation, and how to support each other’s digitalisation journey.

This will be the first time Mr Gan - who is also Minister for Trade and Industry - is co-chairing the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) and related joint steering council meetings for the Singapore-China government-to-government projects.

The JCBC is the apex bilateral platform that reviews and sets the strategic direction for cooperation between Singapore and China.

Mr Gan will co-chair the JCBC meeting in Singapore with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Monday (Nov 11).