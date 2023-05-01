Singapore and China conclude joint naval exercise

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China concluded a joint naval exercise on Monday (May 1).

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and People's Liberation Army (Navy) conducted Exercise Maritime Cooperation from Apr 28 to May 1.

RSN’s Commander First Flotilla Colonel (COL) Daniel Ng Kok Yeng and PLA(N)’s Chief of Staff of Destroyer Flotilla Senior Captain Mei Leyang co-officiated the closing ceremony at RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base on Monday.

"During the course of the exercise, personnel from both navies trained together in various competencies," said Singapore's Defence Ministry (MINDEF).

Soldiers from both sides engaged in joint planning exercises, exchanges, and combined training at the Damage Control Trainer. They also took part in a range of serials, including helicopter cross deck landing as well as search and rescue.

COL Ng said: "This exercise is an important milestone between our two navies. It marks the resumption of our exercises following the period of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Exercise Maritime Cooperation 2023 provided the valuable opportunity to learn from each other, strengthen our mutual trust and understanding.”

Senior Captain Mei added that the exercise “further promoted exchanges, strengthened cooperation and enhanced friendships".

MINDEF said the exercise underscores the "warm and friendly bilateral defence relations" between both countries.

"Besides bilateral exercises, the two armed forces also interact regularly through high-level exchanges, mutual visits, cross-attendance of courses and port calls," said the ministry.

Two years ago, China and Singapore held a combined military drill in international waters at the southern tip of the South China Sea, following the upgrade of a bilateral defence pact in 2019 to include bigger-scale exercises among their army, navy and air force.

Singapore regularly conducts drills with countries from the region and around the world. In March, the Singapore Armed Forces wrapped up the massive Cobra Gold exercises in Thailand. It is one of the largest multinational exercises in the Asia-Pacific region.