China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Singapore's PM Lee affirm 'excellent' relations

SINGAPORE: China's Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Sep 14), the second and final day of his working visit to Singapore.

During their meeting at the Istana, both affirmed the "excellent" state of relations between Singapore and China, and the "positive momentum" in cooperation amid COVID-19, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.

Mr Lee and Mr Wang also discussed regional and international developments and welcomed the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations this year, said MFA.