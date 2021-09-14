China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Singapore's PM Lee affirm 'excellent' relations

SINGAPORE: China's Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Sep 14), the second and final day of his working visit to Singapore.
During their meeting at the Istana, both affirmed the "excellent" state of relations between Singapore and China, and the "positive momentum" in cooperation amid COVID-19, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.
Mr Lee and Mr Wang also discussed regional and international developments and welcomed the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations this year, said MFA.
In a Facebook post, Mr Lee said that he and Mr Wang "reaffirmed the longstanding ties" between Singapore and China, and had a "productive and candid" discussion on international and regional developments.
"Despite challenging global circumstances in this pandemic, we have continued working closely, sharing resources and expertise to better manage the outbreak," said Mr Lee.
"Singapore welcomes China’s continued contribution in our part of the world, and will continue working with China to build a more harmonious and peaceful world," he added.
On Monday, Mr Wang called on Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and met his counterpart, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.
Singapore is the third stop in Mr Wang's tour of Southeast Asia, which also included Vietnam and Cambodia. He will visit South Korea after departing Singapore.