No change to Singapore's COVID-19 rules for travellers from China

SINGAPORE: There is no change to Singapore's COVID-19 rules for travellers and work pass holders arriving from China, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Dec 28).

"At this juncture, the prevailing border measures and vaccination requirements for travellers and work pass holders arriving from China remain unchanged," said the ministry.

"China currently imposes restrictions on outbound travel, as one needs valid reasons, such as education and business, to leave the country."

MOH added that Singapore requires travellers who are not fully vaccinated, based on the World Health Organization's definition, to undergo pre-departure tests.

Short-term visitors are also required to purchase insurance for COVID-related medical expenses.

The ministry was responding to CNA's queries after several countries, including Japan and Malaysia, announced stepped-up rules on travellers from China, citing a rise in infections there after the country eased COVID-19 restrictions.

The United States may also impose new COVID-19 measures on Chinese travellers over concerns about the "lack of transparent data" coming from Beijing.

Earlier this month, China announced a nationwide loosening of its hardline COVID-19 restrictions that triggered rare protests in several cities.

In a further step towards easing border rules, inbound travellers to China would not be required to quarantine starting from Jan 8.

Singapore's Health Ministry said on Wednesday that it regularly reviews and updates the country's border measures based on the global COVID-19 situation.

"We are closely monitoring the international COVID-19 situation, and will adjust our border health measures as appropriate should the need arise," said the ministry.