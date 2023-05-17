Singapore hopes China will restore pre-pandemic visa-free arrangement, flight connectivity: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore has told China that it hopes the country will restore a pre-pandemic visa-free arrangement and levels of flight connectivity.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong made these remarks to reporters at Singapore's embassy in Beijing on Wednesday (May 17) as he wrapped up an official visit to China, his first since he was appointed deputy prime minister.

His five-day trip to Shanghai and Beijing included meetings with China's Premier Li Qiang and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, among other senior officials.

Mr Wong said visa arrangements were discussed in his meetings with Chinese leaders as both sides recognise the importance of people-to-people exchanges.

"We have expressed our hopes that China would firstly restore flight connectivity back to pre-COVID levels, meaning to allow air services on both sides to reach their full potential, like what was the case prior to the pandemic."

Singapore also hopes that China will restore a pre-pandemic arrangement for Singapore citizens to visit without a visa for up to 15 days, he said.

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore resumed issuing visas for foreigners to enter China in March, but the visa-free facility remains suspended.

China's similar visa exemptions for Brunei and Japan are also currently suspended, according to a notice on the website of China's embassy in Singapore.

Mr Wong added that there have been suggestions for "further mutual visa arrangements" between China and Singapore.

"We are happy to receive any proposals from China. We will study them and we will have our officials discuss further what we can do on this track," he said.