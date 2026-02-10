Chinatown accident: Mother regains consciousness; Indonesian Embassy offers to coordinate legal help if needed

SINGAPORE: The mother who was hit by a car in the recent Chinatown car accident has regained consciousness and is in stable condition in intensive care, said the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore on Tuesday (Feb 10).

In response to queries from CNA, the embassy said that the woman remains under intensive medical care in the high-dependency unit of Singapore General Hospital (SGH), having sustained serious injuries, including internal injuries and fractures.

The embassy added that her six-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12.44pm on Feb 6, the day of the accident, with the cause of death determined by hospital autopsy to be cranio-cerebral injuries.

The Indonesian Embassy said that its representatives had on Feb 6 met the family involved, including the husband and father of the victims, to "convey condolences and provide immediate assistance".

"The embassy has continuously accompanied the family since the day of the incident, including throughout Feb 7, 2026, and has facilitated administrative arrangements related to the handling and repatriation of the deceased child," the embassy said, adding that her burial has since taken place in Indonesia.

"The embassy continues to monitor the medical condition of the mother, while coordinating with SGH regarding her treatment," it said.

"Although the family has expressed an intention to eventually transfer her to Indonesia for further medical care, the attending physicians have advised that she is not yet medically fit for evacuation."

The Indonesian Embassy also said that it has been "in close coordination" with the Singapore Police Force to monitor the progress of the legal investigation involving the driver of the vehicle.

It added that its deputy chief of mission and staff met the family again on Monday "to convey official condolences and to coordinate further assistance, including possible facilitation of legal support should the family require it".