Check online for crowd levels before going to the Chinese New Year bazaar in Chinatown: Police

SINGAPORE: People planning to visit the Chinese New Year bazaar in Chinatown are advised to check online for crowd levels during busy periods before heading down, the police said on Thursday (Jan 12).

The bazaar is being held from Jan 1 to Jan 21 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public is advised to check the Crowd@Chinatown map if they plan to visit between Jan 13 and Jan 15, as well as between Jan 20 and Jan 21, police said.

The map, which will go live at 6pm on those dates, will allow people to view real-time crowd levels and avoid crowded areas.

For crowd safety, diversions to access the bazaar may be implemented, said the police. If crowd safety thresholds are reached, specific areas will be locked down, they added.

"Members of the public are advised to be patient and to follow the instructions of officers. They should not attempt to force their way into crowded or closed-off areas," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

In addition, the police also advised people to consider using Maxwell MRT station as Chinatown MRT station is expected to be crowded.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed in Chinatown to ensure the safety and security of the public, said SPF.

"With large crowds expected, members of the public are also advised to safeguard their belongings and be vigilant against molesters and pickpockets," it added.