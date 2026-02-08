Driver arrested in Chinatown car accident that killed six-year-old girl

SINGAPORE: The driver involved in a Chinatown road accident that killed a six-year-old girl has been arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death, said the police on Sunday (Feb 8).

The Singapore Police Force earlier said the 38-year-old female car driver was assisting with investigations.

The accident along South Bridge Road, near the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, took place at around 11.50am on Friday.

Two pedestrians, a six-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman, were taken conscious to hospital, where the girl later died.

Photos and a video of the accident's aftermath were uploaded on social media, showing a man holding a girl as a woman lies on the road next to them.

Several bystanders are also seen helping the victims.

In the video, a woman is heard saying that an ambulance had been called, while other bystanders are seen using umbrellas to shelter the victims from the sun.

From January to September 2025, traffic accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities increased by 7.4 per cent to 5,765, from 5,368 in the same period in 2024.